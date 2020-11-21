Eight Capital Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.33. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 27.44.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,014,000. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.