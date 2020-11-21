ELA Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.