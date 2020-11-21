Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Critical Comparison

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.16 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,787.90 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% AIkido Pharma N/A -50.69% -49.20%

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AIkido Pharma

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. It has a scientific research agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

