Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) CEO Brian Field Acquires 13,661 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29.
Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.94.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
