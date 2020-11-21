Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 59,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

