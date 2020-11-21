Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $37,548,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $232.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.