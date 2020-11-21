Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

