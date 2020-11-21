Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 254.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 143,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

