Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $237.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

