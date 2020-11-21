Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in D.R. Horton by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 111,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

