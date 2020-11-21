Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

