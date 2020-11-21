Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

