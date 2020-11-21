Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

