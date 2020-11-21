Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $709,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,776 shares of company stock worth $95,983,137. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NKE opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

