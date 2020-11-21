Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $776,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $258.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average is $214.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,686 shares of company stock worth $145,362,735 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

