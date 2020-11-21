Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $360,476.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,792. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

