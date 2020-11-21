Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

BABA opened at $270.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.