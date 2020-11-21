Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $937,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $354.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $367.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

