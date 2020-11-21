Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,750 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 201,418 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 164,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $189.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

