Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

