Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,888,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

