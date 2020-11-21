Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,612 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 552,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.