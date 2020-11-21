Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,576 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 295.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 46,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 218,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 187.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.