Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Quanta Services stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $70.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

