Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,559 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.