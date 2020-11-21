Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,716 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vistra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Vistra by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vistra by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.