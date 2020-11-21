Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,522,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,908. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.