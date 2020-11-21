Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,975,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

