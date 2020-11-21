Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

