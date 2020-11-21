Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $75.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

