Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $270.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

