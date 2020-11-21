Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

