Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eversource Energy worth $73,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 367,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

