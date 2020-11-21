Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.