Experian’s (EXPGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Experian has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

