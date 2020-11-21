Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 89.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 83,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.