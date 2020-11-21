Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 20th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50.
NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 89.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 83,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
