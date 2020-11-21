Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,833 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,833 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $502,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20.

Shares of FB opened at $269.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

