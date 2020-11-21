Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 22,876 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,897,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 238,446 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 increased their price objective on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

