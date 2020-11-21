Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,810.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 114.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

