Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 103,991 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,991 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $33.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

