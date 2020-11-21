Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,822.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,992.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,128.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,795.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,718.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

