Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,763,297 shares of company stock valued at $127,561,160 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

