Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $405.26 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.88 and its 200 day moving average is $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

