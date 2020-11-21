Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.47 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

