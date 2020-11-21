Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $67.22 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

