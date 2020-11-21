Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 264,707 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

