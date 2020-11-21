FirstBlood Hits 24-Hour Volume of $582.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $582.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

