Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.42% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

