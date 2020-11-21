Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

