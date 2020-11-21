Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,810.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

